Locals frustrated over lack of drainage in Satkhira climate project

The 1.85-kilometre road stretching from Post Office Mor to Hatkhola Mor in Satkhira has long remained in poor condition, causing daily suffering for thousands of students and residents.

The road is now being rebuilt under a climate financing project, but locals say the main issue—drainage—remains ignored.

Despite some temporary relief after laying brick chips, the area still suffers from severe waterlogging after even light rain.

The grounds of Satkhira Government College and its surrounding areas often go under knee-deep water, flooding much of the town. Climate experts say that without considering rainfall patterns and water flow, such projects cannot be called climate-resilient.

Residents have expressed frustration that the road is being rebuilt under the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming Project without any drainage plan.

According to Satkhira Municipality’s engineering department, the project is part of the 2024–25 development plan, costing Tk3.08 crore. Work began on February 20, 2025, and is expected to finish by August 20, 2026.

The project aims to strengthen infrastructure to withstand climate-related challenges such as floods and heavy rainfall. However, locals point out that earlier repairs worth Tk20 lakh in 2023 and Tk10 lakh in 2024 were washed away within months due to waterlogging.

The road is vital to Satkhira town, connecting key offices and institutions such as the District Commissioner’s residence, Government College, main post office, and several schools and businesses. Yet, for most of the year, it remains submerged.

Residents complain that no effective drainage has ever been built. “Illegal structures on both sides of the road must be removed to make space for drains,” said writer Mutasim Billah Sumon. “Even though the road is supposed to be 20 feet wide, it’s not uniform, and poles and trees still block the way.”

Siddiqur Rahman, president of Satkhira Udichi, said: “Without a drainage system, the road will not last. Expanding the road without ensuring water flow is meaningless.”

Ashik-e-Elahi, convener of Satkhira Climate Council, added: “Most parts of this area stay underwater for half the year, yet the road is being rebuilt without any drainage.”

Contractor representative Md Shihab explained that their firm, Kohinur Enterprise & Mizanur Alam (JV), was only assigned the road construction, not drainage. “It’s a foreign-funded project, so each step requires approval, which slows us down,” he said.

Azad Hossain Belal, convener of the Satkhira district Nagorik Committee, said: “The quality of the brick chips used on this road is questionable. Crores are being spent in the name of climate projects, yet no sustainable solution is in sight. Repairing roads without drainage is simply a waste of money.”

Consultant engineer Miraj Ahmed noted that the project is funded by the German Development Bank, Green Climate Fund, and the Bangladesh government. “A separate drainage package will begin later, with 35–40 new drains planned,” he said. “However, space limitations and illegal occupation will make it difficult to cover all areas.”

Municipal CEO Md Asaduzzaman said: “We expect to finish 850 metres of carpeting within a month and plan to introduce RCC paving later.”