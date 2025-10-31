Saturday, November 01, 2025

27 injured as bus carrying police personnel overturns in Chittagong

Among the injured, 12 police personnel are receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital

A police bus lies overturned inside the CMP Police Headquarters area in Dampara, Chittagong, after losing control and colliding with a tree on Friday, October 31, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 10:52 PM

A bus carrying police personnel lost control and overturned, injuring 27, including several female staff in Chittagong.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon inside the CMP Headquarters area, adjacent to the Wasa intersection in Dampara.

Among the injured, 12 police personnel are receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The bus had departed from Dampara Police Lines for the Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, where the officers had been assigned duty for the cricket match between Bangladesh and the West Indies.

CMP Deputy Commissioner of Police (recently promoted to Additional DIG) Mohammad Faisal Ahmed confirmed the incident.

He said that shortly after leaving the CMP headquarters, the bus’s brakes failed, causing it to collide with a tree and overturn, injuring 27 officers. Some of the injured were taken to the Police Lines Hospital, while the rest were admitted to CMCH.

SI Nurul Alam Ashik of the CMCH Police Outpost told Dhaka Tribune that 12 injured officers are being treated at CMCH, while around 15 others are receiving treatment at Dampara Police Lines Hospital.

Topics:

ChittagongChittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP)
