Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Locals suffer due to delay on Dupchanchia road in Bogra

Funding of Tk48.19 lakh was allocated under the Urban Development Project for the fiscal year 2019-2020 to repair the road

The incomplete Dupchanchia road causes hardship for Bogra residents. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 09:31 PM

The repair and resurfacing of a crucial road from Tisigari to Dimshahar School via Chenga Palpara in Dupchanchia Municipality, Bogra, remains unfinished five years after work began. The contractor abandoned the project midway, causing severe inconvenience for vehicles and local residents. Citizens have urged the relevant government authorities to intervene urgently and complete the work.

The two-kilometre road is the main route connecting Ward No-1 of Dupchanchia Municipality from Tisigari to Chenga Palpara and onward to Dimshahar High School. Due to the prolonged delay in maintenance, the road’s surface has deteriorated, with numerous potholes making it unsafe and difficult for daily use.

Funding of Tk48.19 lakh was allocated under the Urban Development Project for the fiscal year 2019-2020 to repair the road. Contractor Mamunur Rashid of Messrs Fatema Traders was awarded the project, with an original completion date of August 15, 2020.

However, over the past five years, the contractor has failed to complete the work. Only preliminary levelling using brick debris was carried out, and the road was left unfinished. As a result, rainwater and dust have worsened the surface, damaging vehicles such as auto-vans, battery-operated vans, and motorcycles.

Local residents, including Harun Or Rashid, Swapan Pal, Ranchit Kumar Pal, and Phonindranath Pal, said the road becomes muddy and nearly impassable during the rainy season, while dust accumulates in dry periods. Even light rainfall renders the road unsuitable for use, disrupting daily life and transport.

Executive Engineer of Dupchanchia Municipality, Ahmed Kamrul Hasan, stated that the project could not progress for a long time due to a lack of allocated funds. After funds were provided, the contractor went missing. Rising costs of materials such as stone, pitch, and other equipment have also delayed the work.

Contacted for comment, the contractor assured that the road would be completed by December.

Topics:

Bogra
Read More

Staff shortage hampers healthcare

Crude bomb explodes outside Sarjis Alam’s rally in Bogra

Faulty meters, arbitrary readings leave Bogra residents frustrated

Collapsing road in Bogra’s Sonatala puts students and locals at risk

Bogra farmers target higher profits with early chilli cultivation

Jamuna erosion worsens in Bogra, villages face collapse

Latest News

Sirajganj man stabbed, beaten to death by mob over alleged cattle theft

9-day divisional book fair begins in Rajshahi

Tk 8 lakh stolen from Islamic Bank agent in Feni

Students in Khulna learn about climate change through school event

Liverpool feel pressure to end 'crisis', Man City test Bournemouth limits

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x