Locals suffer due to delay on Dupchanchia road in Bogra

The repair and resurfacing of a crucial road from Tisigari to Dimshahar School via Chenga Palpara in Dupchanchia Municipality, Bogra, remains unfinished five years after work began. The contractor abandoned the project midway, causing severe inconvenience for vehicles and local residents. Citizens have urged the relevant government authorities to intervene urgently and complete the work.

The two-kilometre road is the main route connecting Ward No-1 of Dupchanchia Municipality from Tisigari to Chenga Palpara and onward to Dimshahar High School. Due to the prolonged delay in maintenance, the road’s surface has deteriorated, with numerous potholes making it unsafe and difficult for daily use.

Funding of Tk48.19 lakh was allocated under the Urban Development Project for the fiscal year 2019-2020 to repair the road. Contractor Mamunur Rashid of Messrs Fatema Traders was awarded the project, with an original completion date of August 15, 2020.

However, over the past five years, the contractor has failed to complete the work. Only preliminary levelling using brick debris was carried out, and the road was left unfinished. As a result, rainwater and dust have worsened the surface, damaging vehicles such as auto-vans, battery-operated vans, and motorcycles.

Local residents, including Harun Or Rashid, Swapan Pal, Ranchit Kumar Pal, and Phonindranath Pal, said the road becomes muddy and nearly impassable during the rainy season, while dust accumulates in dry periods. Even light rainfall renders the road unsuitable for use, disrupting daily life and transport.

Executive Engineer of Dupchanchia Municipality, Ahmed Kamrul Hasan, stated that the project could not progress for a long time due to a lack of allocated funds. After funds were provided, the contractor went missing. Rising costs of materials such as stone, pitch, and other equipment have also delayed the work.

Contacted for comment, the contractor assured that the road would be completed by December.