Arakan Army abducts four fishermen in Teknaf

Four fishermen were reportedly abducted along with their boat while fishing at the mouth of the Naf River in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

Local fishermen allege that members of Myanmar’s armed rebel group, the Arakan Army (AA), were behind the abduction.

The incident took place on Monday morning near Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf.

The abducted fishermen are Nur Kalam, Shafi Alam, Abul Kalam, and boat owner Abdur Rahman — all residents of Shah Porir Dwip.

Confirming the incident, Abdul Gani, president of the Jaliapara boat terminal in Shah Porir Dwip, said: “Abdur Rahman went fishing in the Naf River with his boat and three crew members when members of the Arakan Army captured them. The incident occurred just a day after fishing resumed following a 22-day ban, leaving local fishermen in panic.”

Abdus Salam, a member of the Shah Porir Dwip Union Parishad, said: “I have learned that four fishermen from my area were abducted along with their boat by Myanmar’s Arakan Army. Local law enforcement agencies have been informed.”

Meanwhile, Myanmar-based news outlet Global Arakan Network reported on Monday afternoon that four Bangladeshi fishermen were detained for allegedly entering Arakan’s territorial waters illegally.

The outlet also claimed that between January and July 18 this year, the group detained about 188 Bangladeshi fishermen and 30 boats, later releasing them.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said: “We have received reports that four fishermen were taken along with their boat. The matter is being investigated.”

According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Arakan Army has abducted at least 300 fishermen from the Naf River and nearby border areas over the past eight months.

Between March and August this year alone, about 200 fishermen were abducted — most of whom were later rescued with BGB’s assistance.

Around 100 fishermen are still believed to be held by the Arakan Army, prompting many locals to avoid going out to sea.