10 brokers sent to jail for harassing patients in Comilla

A total of 14 people were detained from the hospital premises and nearby areas

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel conduct a mobile court operation at Comilla Medical College Hospital, sentencing 10 brokers to 20 days’ imprisonment for illegal activities on Monday, October 27, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 09:18 PM

A joint operation by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Comilla District Administration was conducted on Monday to protect patients and their relatives from fraud and harassment at Comilla Medical College Hospital.

During the drive, a mobile court sentenced 10 individuals to 20 days’ imprisonment for their involvement in illegal brokerage activities.

The operation, held between 12pm and 2pm., was led by Executive Magistrate Nowroz Qoraishi Dripta of the Comilla District Administration, with assistance from RAB-11, CPC-2, Comilla.

A total of 14 people were detained from the hospital premises and nearby areas. After preliminary interrogation, 10 were found guilty and sentenced to 20 days' jail sentences by the mobile court.

According to RAB officials, the raid followed secret intelligence reports that a group of brokers had long been deceiving patients and disrupting medical services through illegal commissions, unauthorized patient transfers, and financial fraud.

Topics:

ComillaRAB
