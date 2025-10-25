15 injured, 3 municipal trucks set on fire during eviction drive in Bhola

At least 15 municipal cleaners were injured, and three municipal trucks were set on fire during an eviction drive targeting illegal establishments at Notun Bazar, the commercial hub of Bhola town, on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:45pm as municipal workers removed illegal shops near the Muktijoddha Sangsad Bhaban at Notun Bazar Square and loaded seized materials onto trucks. A group of traders tried to stop the operation, leading to an argument that quickly escalated into a clash.

Abul Kalam Azad, a member of the municipal eviction team from the Ansar-VDP unit, said: “At least 15 of us were injured, and three of the municipality’s trucks were set on fire. The mob did not allow anyone to approach the burning vehicles.”

Firefighters, with the help of locals, brought the blaze under control after about half an hour, but large portions of the trucks, including their bodies and engines, were damaged.

The traders could not be reached for comment.

Bhola Municipality Administrator Mizanur Rahman told journalists, “Angry traders set fire to three vehicles during the eviction drive at Notun Bazar. We are assessing the extent of the damage. Legal action will be taken against those responsible, and the eviction drive will continue.”

Following the incident, Bhola Deputy Commissioner Azad Jahan visited the site and assured a thorough investigation. Additional police were deployed, and the situation was brought under control.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Model Police Station, Md Abu Shahadat Md Hasnain Parvez, said: “The municipality did not request police assistance in advance for the operation. However, an investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those involved.”