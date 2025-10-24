Friday, October 24, 2025

International Climate Action Day observed in Bagerhat

'Cancel climate loans, provide compensation, and increase investment in renewable energy'

Climate activists form a human chain on the bank of the Pashur River in Kanainagar, Mongla, on Friday, marking International Climate Action Day, demanding climate compensation and greater investment in renewable energy. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 09:36 PM

“Cancel climate loans, provide compensation, and increase investment in renewable energy. We want to survive global warming. Protect agriculture, the environment, health, and the Sundarbans from salinity. Ensure a just energy transition for a greener planet.”

Speakers made these demands at a human chain held on Friday on the bank of the Pashur River in Kanainagar, Mongla, marking International Climate Action Day

The event was organized by Dharitri Rokkhae Amra (DHORA), Pashur River Waterkeeper, and Waterkeepers Bangladesh to highlight the need to safeguard agriculture, the environment, and the Sundarbans from the impacts of the climate crisis.

The programme was presided over by Mohammad Nur Alam Sheikh, Coordinator of Sundarban Rokkhae Amra and Pashur River Waterkeeper. Among others who spoke were DHORA leader and General Secretary of Mongla Fishermen’s Association Abdur Rashid Howlader, environmental activists Israfil Boyati, Mehedi Hasan, Zahid Hossain Bepari, Farzana Begum, Hena Begum, and Siraj Shikdar. Fishermen, woodcutters, and honey collectors from the Sundarbans also took part in the event.

In his address, Nur Alam Sheikh said that the Sundarbans are suffering from climate impacts. Rising salinity has deprived 64% of coastal people of safe drinking water, while women are facing reproductive health problems including uterine cancer. “Climate change must be treated as a human rights issue,” he said, urging developed nations to ensure climate justice.

Abdur Rashid Howlader added that fishers’ livelihoods have become uncertain, and crops and fish resources are being damaged. Environmentalist Israfil Boyati warned that the World Heritage-listed Sundarbans are losing biodiversity and wildlife due to climate disasters.

