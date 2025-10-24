Staff shortage hampers healthcare

Patients at Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex in Bogra have been struggling to receive adequate healthcare services due to an overwhelming number of patients and a shortage of staff, including doctors.

Located north of the CO Office Bus Stand in Dupchanchia town, the 50-bed Upazila Health Complex has seen significant infrastructural development in recent years. With improved communication facilities, patients not only from Dupchanchia but also from neighbouring upazilas — Kahaloo, Nandigram, Adamdighi, and parts of Akkelpur, Khetlal, and Kalai in Joypurhat — visit the facility for treatment.

Locals urged the authorities to take immediate steps to fill the vacant posts.

Currently, only 11 out of 20 sanctioned doctors are working at the complex, leaving nine posts, including two specialist positions, vacant. The posts of Ayurvedic and Unani Medical Officers also remain unfilled. Among 37 nursing posts, 35 are occupied, while two have long remained vacant. Of the 38 posts for health inspectors, health assistants, and assistant health inspectors, 17 are vacant.

The situation is even worse among third and fourth-class employees. Out of 46 sanctioned positions, only 11 are currently filled. Key posts such as accountant, storekeeper, accounts and administrative assistant, office assistant cum computer typist, statistician, and EPI technician are vacant, severely hampering administrative and field operations.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mehedi Hasan, who recently joined the complex, said that the shortage of doctors, particularly specialists, is disrupting healthcare delivery. The absence of key administrative staff has also hindered routine operations.

He added that the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign is being hampered due to the lack of EPI technicians and statisticians. Moreover, with no cleaning staff available, the hospital premises have become unhygienic, creating an unpleasant environment for both patients and staff. Dr Hasan said he has already informed the higher authorities in writing about these issues.