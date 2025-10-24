Plastic-for-food campaign launched at Cox's Bazar Beach

A community-driven initiative titled "Plastic Exchange Store" has been launched at Inani Beach in Cox's Bazar, aiming to curb marine pollution by incentivizing plastic collection.

As part of the campaign, some 500 underprivileged families residing along the Ukhiya coastline received essential food supplies in return for discarded plastic waste.

The campaign was conducted on Thursday with support from the Cox's Bazar district administration and Ukhiya upazila administration.

Organizers reported that approximately 1.5 tons of plastic were collected and exchanged for food items valued at around Tk100,000.

The initiative seeks to raise environmental awareness while supporting vulnerable communities through sustainable engagement.

Visiting the spot, it was seen that Bidyanondo Foundation and local volunteers had set up a mini supershop featuring around 19 daily essentials.

For instance, six eggs were given in exchange for one kilogram of plastic while one kilogram of rice for one kilogram of plastic, one litre of oil for five kilograms of plastic, and one kilogram of lentils for two kilograms of plastic.

Mariyam Begum, a resident of Sonarpara on the Ukhiya coast who came to shop with plastic waste, said: "After hearing the announcement, I collected ten kilograms of plastic over a week. Today, I exchanged them for goods worth around Tk600-700."

She added: "If I had sold this to a scrap shop, I would not have earned more than Tk200. If such markets are held regularly, I will continue collecting plastic from the beach."

Bidyanondo Foundation volunteer Mobarak Babu said the organization, with assistance from the Cox's Bazar district administration, runs this program every year across Cox's Bazar and Saint Martin's Island for six months.

"During this period, we plan to collect 100,000 kilograms of marine plastic entirely through voluntary labour and recycle all of it," he added.

He also informed that since the launch of the anti-plastic pollution campaign at Sugandha Beach on August 3, a total of 23,500 kilograms of plastic have already been collected and recycled from various areas of Cox's Bazar.

Project Manager Rana Ahmed said: "It is not possible to prevent plastic pollution without changing people's habitual use and disposal of plastic. Therefore, we are working with innovative ideas to create awareness and behavioural change among people and tourists."

He added: "Part of the collected plastic will be used to build sculptures for an exhibition on the beach."

Bidyanondo Foundation and the Cox's Bazar district administration have been jointly implementing the anti-plastic pollution campaign every year since 2022.