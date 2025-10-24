Friday, October 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Two killed as bus overturns in Sunamganj

At least 10 others were injured 

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 09:52 AM

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured after a bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Sunamganj’s Paglabazar area early Friday, around 5:30am.

According to police, a Sejuti Travels AC bus lost control and overturned while travelling from Dhaka to Sunamganj, leaving two people dead on the spot and several others injured.

The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

Confirming the incident, Joykolos Highway Police officer Suman Kumar Chowdhury said the accident occurred due to excessive speed.

Police have recovered the bodies, while the injured were taken to hospitals in Sylhet and Sunamganj for treatment.

Topics:

Road CrashSunamganj
