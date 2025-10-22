Broken bridge leaves thousands stranded for years in Mirzaganj

For five long years, the residents of Mirzaganj upazila in Patuakhali and neighbouring Betagi in Barguna have endured daily suffering due to the collapse of the Domrabad–Jalisha Bridge over the Bairedhon River in Amragachia union.

The bridge, locally known as the Domrabad–Jalisha Bridge, caved in back in January 2020 after being struck by a cargo trawler. Since then, its twisted iron structure has remained hanging precariously over the river, a silent testament to neglect and bureaucratic delay.

Despite repeated pleas from locals, the bridge has yet to see any permanent reconstruction.

Soon after the collapse, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) removed some of the bridge’s damaged steel parts but left behind a large portion dangling above the waterway, posing a serious navigational risk.

Cargo trawlers now pass underneath at great peril, while residents — farmers, students and traders alike — struggle with severe communication hardships.

For years, villagers have had no choice but to rely on small boats to cross the river, paying Tk 5 per trip.

Recently, locals from both sides pooled funds to build a makeshift wooden footbridge using tree trunks, attempting to restore some form of connection.

To protect children, they even installed green fishing nets along the sides as a basic safety measure.

Yet, the improvised bridge is fragile and treacherous, especially during rain or strong winds, and residents still have to travel an additional four to five kilometres to safely reach markets, schools and hospitals.

“The lack of a bridge has completely disrupted communication between the two upazilas,” said Md Yusuf Mia, a resident of Hosanabad village.

“My daughter and nephews used to attend Domrabad Government Primary School. After the collapse, they crossed by boat for a while, but it became too risky. Now they study at Jalisha Primary School across the river,” he said.

The 62-metre-long bridge, constructed in April 2006, once served as a lifeline for thousands of people travelling daily between Domrabad, Uttar Amragachia, Madhya Amragachia, Hosanabad and Jalisha.

“Nearly 25 to 30 students from Hosanabad village can no longer attend school,” said Md Firoz Alam, headmaster of Domrabad Government Primary School.