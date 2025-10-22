Over 27% children vaccinated in Khulna Division

Over 27% of the typhoid vaccination target has been achieved across 10 districts of Khulna Division within the first eight days of the ongoing campaign, while 46.89% of the eligible population has completed online registration.

The information was revealed at a divisional workshop on the 2025 Typhoid Vaccination Campaign organised by the National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMCO) at the conference room of the Khulna Deputy Commissioner’s office, with participation from local journalists on Monday.

The division has set a target of vaccinating 4,284,202 individuals. The campaign began on 12 October, and by 19 October, a total of 1,196,384 people had received the vaccine — accounting for 27.15% of the target.

District-wise figures show that 253,355 individuals were vaccinated in Jashore, 157,006 in Satkhira, 145,857 in Kushtia, 135,416 in Jhenaidah, 110,713 in Khulna, 103,624 in Bagerhat, 78,893 in Magura, 72,320 in Chuadanga, 65,036 in Narail, 37,461 in Meherpur and 36,703 in the Khulna City Corporation.

The daily vaccination target for the division is 182,066 doses, but the average administration stands at 115,752 — an 86% success rate. So far, 1,935,698 people have registered online for vaccination, representing 46.89% of the total goal.

The opening session was chaired by NIMCO Director General (Additional Secretary) Muhammad Hiruzzaman. He said that nearly five crore children nationwide with the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) is a massive undertaking to protect the next generation from typhoid fever. He stressed the crucial role of the media in raising public awareness and dispelling misconceptions regarding vaccination.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Hussain Shawkat attended as chief guest, alongside senior officials from the Health Department, UNICEF, and various government offices.

A total of 60 journalists from different media outlets participated in the workshop.