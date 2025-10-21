Dinajpur farmer changes lot through papaya farming

Musa Mia, a farmer from Bachhar village in Palta­pur Union of Birganj upazila, Dinajpur has changed lot through papaya farming.

With proper guidance from the local agriculture office, he managed to recover his initial investment within just five months. What was once just an experimental plantation has now become a shining example for unemployed youths and fellow farmers in the area.

Musa Mia explained that he previously grew potatoes but found the profit margins disappointingly low compared to the costs involved. Following advice from agricultural officials, he replaced potatoes on his three bighas of land with 3,000 hybrid papaya saplings of the high-yielding Babu and Sukhi varieties. His total investment amounted to approximately Tk 2 lakh.

The real surprise came soon after. Within only five months, he sold papayas worth nearly Tk 2 lakh, fully recovering his costs. He further stated that the trees are now heavily laden with fruit and that he harvests every month. After deducting all expenses, he is currently earning over one lakh taka per sale.

Now, Musa Mia’s orchard has become the talk of the village. Each tree carries between 30 and 50 papayas, with fruit appearing just three to four months after planting. Each papaya weighs between one and one-and-a-half kilogrammes.

What makes these papayas particularly special is that the Babu and Sukhi varieties begin fruiting within five to six months and continue producing for up to two years. The ripe fruit does not spoil easily, making it ideal for transporting to distant markets. Additionally, the plants are resistant to viral diseases. Musa Mia is confident that he will continue harvesting and selling for more than two years, expecting total earnings to exceed several lakhs of taka.

His nephew Ashraful Islam and friend Biplob have also invested in the venture. Their joint effort proves that with proper planning and improved seed varieties, substantial profit can be earned with relatively low expenditure.

Shariful Islam, the Birganj Upazila Agriculture Officer, said that farmers like Musa Mia are their inspiration. Hybrid Babu papayas are allowing farmers to gain profit within a short time, and full support is being provided by the agriculture department.

Encouraged by his success, many villagers are now turning towards papaya farming, hoping to follow in his footsteps.