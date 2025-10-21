160 schools get playgrounds in Tangail

160 schools in Tangail received new playgrounds on Tuesday, under the slogan “Let’s flourish with joy to change the world” to help marginalised children enjoy learning and stay in school.

The initiative was inaugurated Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque officially launched the programme by releasing balloons and unveiling a commemorative plaque.

To further inspire patriotism among students, murals featuring the map of Bangladesh have also been installed in each participating school.

Students expressed their excitement, saying, “We didn’t have any place to play before. Now that we do, we’re very happy.”

Parents also welcomed the initiative, noting that it has already increased the number of children attending school. “Our children are happier and more interested in school now — and so are we,” said one parent.

Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque emphasized the importance of joyful learning environments for children. “If we allow children to grow and develop happily, they will become skilled and capable citizens who can lead themselves and the country forward,” she said. “Sports and recreation help children build confidence, creativity, teamwork, problem-solving abilities, and strong mental resilience.”

Among those present at the event were Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sanjoy Kumar Mahanta, Tangail Municipality CEO Anisur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahin Mia, District Primary Education Officer Md. Shahab Uddin, and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md. Akteruzzaman, among others.