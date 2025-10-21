Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

160 schools get playgrounds in Tangail

Murals featuring the map of Bangladesh have also been installed in each participating school

Sharifa Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Tangail, officially inaugurate plyagrounds by releasing balloons and unveiling a commemorative plaque. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 08:01 PM

160 schools in Tangail received new playgrounds on Tuesday, under the slogan “Let’s flourish with joy to change the world” to help marginalised children enjoy learning and stay in school.

The initiative was inaugurated Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque officially launched the programme by releasing balloons and unveiling a commemorative plaque.

To further inspire patriotism among students, murals featuring the map of Bangladesh have also been installed in each participating school.

Students expressed their excitement, saying, “We didn’t have any place to play before. Now that we do, we’re very happy.”
Parents also welcomed the initiative, noting that it has already increased the number of children attending school. “Our children are happier and more interested in school now — and so are we,” said one parent.

Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque emphasized the importance of joyful learning environments for children. “If we allow children to grow and develop happily, they will become skilled and capable citizens who can lead themselves and the country forward,” she said. “Sports and recreation help children build confidence, creativity, teamwork, problem-solving abilities, and strong mental resilience.”

Among those present at the event were Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sanjoy Kumar Mahanta, Tangail Municipality CEO Anisur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahin Mia, District Primary Education Officer Md. Shahab Uddin, and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md. Akteruzzaman, among others.

Topics:

Tangail
Read More

Protesters block Tangail-Jamuna highway demanding to keep Tangail under Dhaka division

53 years on, Tangail road still unpaved

DAE hopes Tk760cr pineapple trade amid bumper yield in Tangail

Over 10 lakh children to receive typhoid vaccine in Tangail

Mosque, temple share Tangail courtyard, upholding 55 years of harmony

Gas supply in Tangail restored after 21hrs

Latest News

Ministry: Qatar is not denying visas to Bangladeshi workers

Energy adviser: Renewable energy key to overcoming crisis

Climate-smart farming key to boosting yields in Barind, say experts

Perilous roads in Bangladesh: 1.16 lakh lives lost in accidents over 12 years

Dinajpur farmer changes lot through papaya farming

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x