All units of Barapukuria Thermal Power Plant shut down

All units of the Barapukuria Thermal Power Station in Dinajpur have been shut down due to mechanical faults, completely halting power generation.

Chief Engineer of the power plant Abu Bakr Siddique said on Monday afternoon that discussions were underway with the relevant company to restart the units.

“The unit-1 is expected to resume operation within a week. Preparations were also underway to restart unit-3, but several technical issues still remain. We are making every effort to resolve them,” he added.

The chief engineer said the unit-2 had remained out of operation since 2020. On Thursday, the unit-3 was shut down due to a mechanical fault.

During the late hours of Sunday night, a tube leak occurred in the boiler of the 125-megawatt unit-1, leading to its shutdown. At that time, it was generating around 50 megawatts of electricity. With all units currently offline, no electricity is being produced at the plant, the chief engineer said.

The Barapukuria Thermal Power Station has a total generation capacity of 525 megawatts across three units—units 1 and 2 each with 125 megawatts, and unit 3 with 275 megawatts.