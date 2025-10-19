12 Bangladeshi sailors return home after eight months in India

Twelve Bangladeshi sailors, rescued eight months ago by the Indian Coast Guard, returned home on Saturday afternoon through the Benapole border of Jessore, under a special travel permit.

The sailors were handed over to Benapole Immigration Police by Indian Immigration authorities around 5:30pm.

The returnees were identified as Shariful Sheikh, 20, Bappi Sheikh, 18, Mihat Fakir, 22, Shawon Molla, 25, Jihad Molla, 25, Ahad Sheikh, 26, Sagar Hossain, 26, Rajib Sheikh, 27, Tarikul Islam, 29, Al Amin Sheikh, 32, Mohammad Ali, 44, and Jasim Uddin Sheikh, 53.

Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge Md Tajul Islam said: “The sailors were handed over to Benapole Port Police after completing necessary formalities. Later, human rights organization Justice and Care received them and will facilitate their return to their respective families.”

According to Mohit Hossain, senior program officer of Justice and Care in Jessore, the sailors had set sail for India on January 31, 2025, aboard MV Sea World, a cement-laden vessel from Ghorashal Cement Factory in Narsingdi.

The ship sank in the Ghormari Deep River in the Sundarbans area of West Bengal following an accident.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued the crew and kept them at the Krishnanagar High School Cyclone Center.

Following diplomatic coordination between the two countries and the issuance of special travel permits by the Indian government, the sailors were repatriated to Bangladesh on Saturday.