Fire at Sylhet REB control room cuts power to 5 upazilas

A massive fire broke out at the switching control room of the Rural Electrification Board in Fenchuganj, Sylhet, leaving five surrounding upazilas without power.

The fire started around midnight on Thursday, at the control room located in the Palbari area of Fenchuganj upazila.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control, but key electrical equipment was destroyed.

Shamsul Islam, assistant general manager (AGM) of the Fenchuganj Rural Electrification Area Office, said that although the fire has been extinguished, many essential components of the control room were burned.

“As a result, power supply to parts of Fenchuganj, Osmani Nagar, Rajnagar, Golapganj, and Balaganj upazilas remains disrupted,” he said.

He added that the extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but efforts are underway to restore electricity as soon as possible.

Residents in the affected areas have been suffering due to the overnight power outage. Authorities have assured that repair and restoration work are progressing on an urgent basis.