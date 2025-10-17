Dhaka-Ctg highway blocked over attack on July warriors at Manik Mia

In protest of an attack on the July warriors in Dhaka, demonstrators blocked the Dhaka–Chittagong highway in Feni on Saturday afternoon.

The protest took place near the Mohipal flyover, where the July warriors gathered and staged a demonstration.

Eyewitnesses said the protesters occupied both sides of the highway, chanting slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers. The blockade caused temporary traffic congestion on the busy route.

During the protest, leaders of the July warriors said they had taken to the streets for democracy and people’s rights, adding that any attack on them now amounted to an attack on that very spirit.

Police and local administration officials were present at the scene and worked to bring the situation under control.

Earlier on Friday, clashes and chases broke out between police and the July warriors at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

The confrontation began shortly after Jummah prayers when police attempted to remove the group from in front of the stage, where they had gathered earlier. The July warriors resisted, leading to clashes. They later set fire to several police road barriers used for blockades.