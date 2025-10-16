HSC results: Rajshahi pass rate hits 7-year low

The pass rate in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams under the Rajshahi Board has dropped to 59.40%, marking the lowest in seven years.

A total of 10,137 students secured GPA 5 this year, while 25% of examinees failed.

Education Board Chairman Professor ANM Mofakkharul Islam shared these figures with journalists during a press conference at the Rajshahi Board conference room on Thursday.

Last year, the HSC pass rate stood at 81.24%. In 2023, it was 78.46%, in 2022 81.60%, in 2021 97.29%, in 2020 100%, and in 2019 76.38%.

According to the published results, a total of 134,143 candidates appeared for the exams this year, comprising 69,334 male students and 64,809 female students.

Female students outperformed their male counterparts both in overall pass rates and GPA-5 achievers. The pass rate for male students was 50.69%, while female students achieved 68.69%.

Among GPA 5 recipients, 4,455 were male and 5,682 were female.

This year, 32,638 students failed in at least one subject, roughly 25% of all examinees.

English recorded the highest number of failures. Moreover, students from 35 institutions could not pass at all this year.