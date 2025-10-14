Mob vandalizes magistrate’s vehicle during mobile court in Gazipur, one arrested

A local mob attacked and vandalized the vehicle of an executive magistrate while a mobile court was being conducted at a petrol pump in Kapasia, Gazipur.

A case was filed the same night, and police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

The attack occurred around 7pm on Monday at M/s Jamjam Traders, a mini petrol pump in Nayanagar village of Barishab Union.

OC Mohammad Abdur Rob of Kapasia police station confirmed the incident.

Muhammad Salah Uddin Ahmed, manager of Padma Oil Pump, said that the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) was conducting mobile courts at various petrol pumps. During the operation at M/s Jamjam Traders, local residents attacked the magistrate’s microbus, claiming that the magistrate and police were fake, creating chaos at the scene.

The mob threw bricks and stones, breaking the vehicle’s front and side glass. Additional police from Kapasia station arrived and brought the situation under control.

During the operation, 50 liters of petrol were seized from the pump, and the owner was instructed to submit proper documentation within 10 days.

Attempts to contact the pump owner, Motahar Hossain, were unsuccessful.

OC Mohammad Abdur Rob confirmed that one person, Faruk Mia, was arrested at the scene. A case was filed that night with a BPC official as the complainant.

Faruk Mia has been shown as arrested in the case and is scheduled to be produced before the Gazipur court on Tuesday.