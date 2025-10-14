Bogra farmers target higher profits with early chilli cultivation

Farmers in Sonatala upazila of Bogra have turned to early chilli cultivation, hoping for higher profits this season.

They are planting seedlings on highlands less prone to flooding and taking extra care to ensure good yields. The local agriculture department is providing necessary guidance to support them.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Sonatala, the target for chilli cultivation this year has been set at 11,760 hectares, compared to 9,020 hectares last year—an increase of 2,740 hectares.

Farmers across different villages in the upazila said they began planting chilli seedlings early to secure better market prices. They are now tending to their crops with the expectation of a strong harvest.

Mustafa Mukul, Sirajul Islam, Sona Mia, and Mizanur—farmers from Khatyiamari Char—said that every year, especially in char areas, farmers begin preparing for early chilli cultivation to recover from the effects of flooding. As a highly profitable crop, chilli draws strong interest among local farmers.

Ayub Ali, a farmer from Jantiarpara Char, said he cultivated early chilli on nine bighas of land last year and earned about Tk7 lakh. He has planted chilli on the same amount of land again this year.

Sonatala Upazila Agriculture Officer, Agriculturist Sohrab Hossain, said farmers in the upazila are growing various early-ripening and hybrid varieties such as Chonik, Bijli, and Current.

“Farmers in riverbank areas usually begin producing and planting chilli seedlings right after the floods,” he said. “Within 75 to 90 days of planting, the plants begin to flower and bear fruit. Early cultivation allows farmers to harvest chillies much sooner.”