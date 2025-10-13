Six die after consuming bootleg in Chuadanga over two days

At least six people died over the past two days after consuming bootleg at Dhingadah in Chuadanga Sadar upazila.

The matter came to light after one of the victims died while undergoing treatment at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

According to local sources, six people have died and another remains in critical condition after reportedly consuming bootleg in the Dingedah area of Chuadanga Sadar Upazila between Thursday and Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Kheder Ali, 40, a van driver from Nafarkanti village; Mohammad Selim, 40, a fish trader from Khejura village; Mohammad Laltu alias Ripu, 30, a van driver from Pirojkhali village; Mohammad Shahid, 45, a worker from Shankarchandra village; Mohammad Samir, 55, a mill worker from Dingedah village; and Sardar Mohammad Laltu, 52, also a worker from Dingedah village.

Another individual, Alim Uddin, a daily wage earner from the same area, is receiving treatment at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital in critical condition, UNB reports.

Jamal Al Naser, additional superintendent of police (Crime and Operations) in Chuadanga, said a group of men had reportedly consumed alcohol together in the Dingedah Bazar area on Thursday night.

“Six of them died one after another. The matter came to light after the last victim died at the hospital on Sunday,” he said, adding that police have visited the victims’ homes and launched a formal investigation.

Local residents alleged that illegal liquor—often referred to as “spirits”—has long been sold openly in Dingedah market due to lax enforcement by the authorities.

Some locals, speaking on condition of anonymity, blamed administrative negligence for the deaths and urged immediate action to curb the sale of illicit alcohol in the area.

Authorities have yet to determine the source or composition of the liquor consumed. Toxicology reports and further investigations are underway.