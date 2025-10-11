3-day Kheturdham Festival begins in Rajshahi

The historic three-day Kheturdham Festival, also known as Khetur Mohotsav, began on Friday at Premtali Gourangabari in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district.

Thousands of devotees from across Bangladesh and abroad gathered to participate in one of the largest religious congregations of Vaishnavism in the Indian subcontinent.

The festival, held annually at Khetur and Gourangabari in Premtali under Godagari, honors the death anniversary of Shree Shree Thakur Narottam Das, the founder of the Kheturi Festival. Observed on the fifth day of the Bengali month of Kartik, this tradition has been celebrated continuously for 453 years.

Godagari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Faisal Alam inaugurated the grand event on Friday afternoon. In his speech, he highlighted Bangladesh's long-standing communal harmony, where people of all religions freely celebrate their cultural and religious festivals.

He also praised the interim government's efforts to ensure equal rights, peace, and tranquility for all citizens. Alam urged everyone to cooperate in maintaining the festival's sanctity by keeping it free from malpractice and alien cultural influences.

Among the devotees was Rajesh, a Krishna follower from Manikganj, who traveled over 20 kilometers to reach Khetur Dham at Premtali. He was seen humming a 'kirtan' by Kazi Nazrul Islam, "Hey Govind rakho choroney," reflecting the deep devotion present at the festival.

Thousands of Vaishnavs and Hindus from various regions, including distant districts like Chattogram, gathered to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Khetur Dham, located at Premtali in Godagari Upazila, holds a sacred place for Vaishnav followers, much like the Hindu holy sites of Gaya, Kashi, and Brindavan. Although Vaishnavs are Hindus, they traditionally do not perform Puja at altars.

Shree Chaityanna Dev himself visited Khetur in Premtali to bless Thakur Narottam Das. Since 1581, the Khetur Mohotsav has been held every year during the third or fourth week of October.

Syamapada Sanyal, general secretary of the Kheturdham Trustee Board, expressed his gratitude to the local civil and police authorities for their support in successfully organizing this year's festival.

A discussion meeting on the festival's issues was also held on the premises yesterday afternoon.