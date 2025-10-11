Monkey menace grips Sylhet Agricultural University halls

Over 1,500 female residential students at Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) are living in fear as monkey attacks continue to escalate around campus.

University sources confirmed that more than a hundred students from Durre Samad Rahman Hall and Suhasini Das Hall have sustained injuries in recent months.

The two halls, located near forested hills and dense vegetation, have become frequent targets for monkeys searching for food.

Despite efforts by the university administration—including fencing the halls with nets, trimming tree branches, installing traps, and enhancing security—controlling the monkey population has proven difficult.

“Because of the monkeys, we are always living in fear,” said Rokeya Yamin Mohona, a resident student.

“Many of us have final exams coming up, and we’re worried about preparing for them. We want this problem to be solved.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Alimul Islam acknowledged the severity of the issue, saying that legal constraints under the Wildlife Control Act have limited the university’s ability to fully resolve the crisis.

He assured students that additional measures are being taken, including medical treatment and vaccination for those injured, and reinforced safety protocols around the halls.

“We urge everyone to remain patient and cautious,” he said.

“The administration is committed to ensuring student safety and is working closely with relevant authorities.”

The monkey problem is rooted in broader environmental changes.

Residents of Sylhet report that nearby hills and jungles—including areas around the Chashni Pir (R) shrine in Kolbakhani, Khadim National Park, and Tilagor Eco Park—once supported diverse wildlife.

However, rapid urbanization and deforestation have led to habitat destruction and food scarcity, forcing monkeys into residential zones.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020, monkey sightings have increased across Sylhet, including Ambarkhana, Electric Supply, Kumarpara, Sobhanighat, Kazitula, Shahi Eidgah, Subidbazar, Bonkalapara, and the SAU campus itself.

Locals say a monkey habitat developed around the shrine of Hazrat Chashni Pir (R), a companion of Hazrat Shahjalal (R), where visitors once fed monkeys regularly.

With fewer visitors and declining vegetation, monkeys now venture into populated areas, sometimes attacking children and residents.

To address the crisis, SAU Vice-Chancellor met with Chief Forest Conservator Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury on Wednesday, formally requesting urgent action.

The Forest Department assured full cooperation and pledged support for mitigation efforts.