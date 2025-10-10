Friday, October 10, 2025

Processions, gatherings banned in Ctg port area for 30 days from Saturday

This decision aims to ensure the smooth operation of import-export activities at the port

Chittagong Port. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 07:48 PM

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) has imposed a 30-day ban on processions, meetings, human chains, and road rallies in the Chittagong port area starting from Saturday. 

This decision aims to ensure the smooth operation of import-export activities at the port. All such gatherings are prohibited for the next 30 days, starting from Saturday.

A public notice issued by CMP Commissioner Hasib Aziz on Thursday evening stated that all types of gatherings, including processions, meetings, human chains, and road meetings organized by political, labour, or social organizations, are banned in the port area of Chittagong.

This ban includes areas such as Barak Building intersection, Nimtala intersection, 3 Naswar Jetty Gate, Customs intersection, Saltgola crossing, for the next 30 days starting from next Saturday, it added.

The notice explains that the CMP commissioner has made this decision under the authority of Section 30 of the CMP Ordinance, 1978.

It highlights the significance of Chittagong Port as a vital hub for Bangladesh's economy, handling the majority of the country's import and export operations. With thousands of vehicles passing through the port daily to transport essential goods and materials, maintaining smooth traffic flow is crucial.

However, events like processions and meetings in the port area often lead to traffic congestion, hampering the port's operations and impacting the national economy negatively.

Topics:

Chittagong PortChittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP)
