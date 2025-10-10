RU teacher killed, another injured in road crash

A teacher of Rajshahi University (RU) was killed and another sustained serious injuries when their motorbike was hit by a vehicle in the Nawhata area on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway under Paba upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Professor Shib Shanker Roy, 58, of the Department of Marketing.

The injured, Professor Muhammad Asaduzzaman of the Department of Philosophy, sustained critical injuries.

Police said the two teachers were heading towards the Nawhata area for fishing. The accident occurred around 7am, when an unidentified vehicle knocked them down.

Local residents rescued the victims and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

RMCH sources said Professor Shib Shanker Roy was brought dead to the hospital, while Professor Asaduzzaman is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in an unconscious state.