Over 10 lakh children to receive typhoid vaccine in Tangail

A district-level consultation workshop on the Typhoid vaccination campaign under the Children and Women Development Awareness Programme was held in Tangail on Thursday.

The District Information Office organized the event this morning at the Civil Surgeon's office conference room.

Civil Surgeon Dr Farazi Muhammad Mahbubul Alam spoke at the event as the chief guest. District Family Planning Office Deputy Director Abdul Latif Molla attended as a special guest, while District Senior Information Officer Tahlima Jannat chaired the session.

Dr Mahbubul Alam said that a total of 10,16,112 children aged 9 months to under 15 years in 4,403 educational institutions across the district will receive the typhoid vaccine in two phases.

He emphasized that the mass media has an important role in ensuring the success of the free typhoid vaccination drive. "Building awareness and preventing misinformation is crucial. Mass media can also motivate guardians to ensure their children receive the vaccine," he added.

Journalists from print and electronic media also participated in the workshop.