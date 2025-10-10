EIR project helps produce 2.62-lakh tons of additional paddy in Rangpur

Successful implementation of a surface water conservation scheme under the government's initiative has enabled farmers to produce 2.62-lakh tons of additional paddy worth Tk876 crore annually in the greater Rangpur region.

Officials said re-excavation of 248-kilometre stretches of 33 extinct canals and rivers has freed 40,000 hectares of land from decades-long waterlogging, turning the land cultivable and benefitting three lakh people, including 70,000 farmers.

The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) has implemented the five-year (2019-2025) 'Expansion of Irrigation in Greater Rangpur District through Best Uses of Surface Water and Conservation of Rainwater (EIR) Project' at a cost of Tk288 crore.

The project was undertaken with the aim of conserving surface water, freeing vast areas from waterlogging, providing irrigation and supplementary irrigation for enhanced food production, forestation, reviving ecosystems, and improving the environment.

Beneficiary farmers said re-excavation of the extinct canals and rivers under the project has freed their lands from chronic waterlogging, enabling them to cultivate Aman paddy for the first time in three to four decades.

Earlier, they could only partially cultivate Boro paddy annually, as the lands remained waterlogged due to a lack of proper drainage of rainwater and floodwater for six to nine months or throughout the year.

Farmer Sarwar Alam at village Fota in Kawnia upazila of Rangpur said partial re-excavation of a 4.55-km stretch of the extinct Khoranodi canal has freed 600 acres of land in the area from waterlogging.

"I am cultivating Aman paddy now after 40 years on my seven acres of land following the canal's re-excavation. I will cultivate potatoes after harvesting Aman, and then Boro paddy," he said.

Farmer Nizam Uddin of village Monurchhara in Pirgachha upazila said re-excavation of the 29.2-km portions of the extinct Alaikumari and Jhinia canals under the EIR project has freed 8,500 hectares of land from waterlogging after four decades.

"I have cultivated Aman paddy on my three acres of land for the third time this year. Now I can grow three crops annually," Nizam said.

Farmer Mohammad Kaikobad of village Baro Bandanpara in Pirganj upazila said re-excavation of an 8-km portion of the extinct Chatra canal has freed around 1,250 hectares of land, benefitting 16,000 people of 17 villages.

"I have cultivated Aman paddy on two acres of freed land. After harvesting it, I will cultivate potatoes, followed by Boro paddy," he added.

Farmer Mashiur Rahman of village Sangkarpur in Badarganj upazila said re-excavation of a 12.92-km stretch of the extinct Mora Teesta River has revived water flow, freeing 1,100 hectares of land from waterlogging.

"The re-excavated river carried rainwater instantly to the Jamuneswari River, freeing 1.62 hectares of my land where I cultivated Aman paddy for the third consecutive time," he said.

Farmer Abdul Halim of village Char Berubari in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram said re-excavation of a 6.9-km portion of the extinct Boalerdara canal has freed his land from waterlogging, enabling farmers to grow three crops a year.

"I cultivated Aman paddy on my two acres of land this season, as in the previous three years," he said, noting the canal's re-excavation has improved local food production and socioeconomic conditions.

Chairman of Berubari Union, Abdul Motaleb, said re-excavation of the extinct Boalerdara canal has freed 1,200 hectares of land, benefitting 20,000 people, including 1,300 farmers, across 27 villages.

"People are now using the conserved water for irrigation, supplementary irrigation, duck rearing, fish farming, and household activities," he added.

Pirgachha upazila Chairman Abu Naser Shah Md Mahbubar Rahman said the re-excavation has facilitated effective drainage of rainwater and floodwater, enhancing agricultural productivity and making optimal use of conserved surface water.

EIR Project Director and Superintending Engineer of BMDA for Rangpur Circle Md Habibur Rahman Khan said local people have been receiving multidimensional benefits from the project, which required only Tk288 crore in expenditure.

"The project has successfully conserved and ensured the best uses of surface water to promote agriculture and accelerate socioeconomic progress in 35 upazilas of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts in greater Rangpur," he added.