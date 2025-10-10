Friday, October 10, 2025

World Postal Day observed in Rajshahi

World Postal Day 2025 celebrates the power of postal services that continue to connect lives and communities across the globe

Officials and participants join a colourful rally marking World Postal Day 2025, celebrating the theme “Post for People: Local Service. Global Reach,” at the General Post Office premises in Rajshahi on Thursday, October 10, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 01:23 AM

World Postal Day was observed in Rajshahi on Thursday amidst colourful events with the call for attaining confidence of the public in the existing postal system. 

In the morning, a colourful rally was brought out from the premises of General Post Office (GPO) and it ended at the same venue after parading some of the city streets. 

World Postal Day 2025 celebrates the power of postal services that continue to connect lives and communities across the globe. With this year's theme, ‘Post for People: Local Service. Global Reach,’ the focus is on the human spirit that drives this essential network.

Highlighting the significance of the main theme, a discussion meeting was held at the GPO premises.

Postmaster General Kazi Asadul Islam addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Additional Postmaster General Dr Muhammad Ziaur Rahman in the chair.

Postal Life Insurance Regional Manager Khondoker Mahbub Hossain, Senior Post Master Mahfuzur Rahman and Deputy Postmaster General Raquib Biswah also spoke. 

To mark the day, an essay and drawing competition was held at the Postal Academy and prizes were handed over to the winners.

World Post Day is an international day that occurs each year on October 9, the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which started in 1874 in Switzerland.

 The UPU was the start of the global communications revolution, introducing the ability to write letters to others all over the world. World Post Day started in 1969. Since then, countries all over the world take part in celebrations to highlight the importance of the postal service. Many things happen on this day. Post offices in some countries hold special stamp collection exhibitions; there are open days at postal measures and there are workshops on postal history. The UPU organizes an international letter-writing competition for young people. 

Since 1969, UPU has announced the annual best postal services of the year on October 9.

