Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

KCC conducts eviction drive to clear footpaths in Khulna

Illegal structures were cleared from roads and footpaths to restore public space and safety

KCC conducts eviction drive to clear footpaths in Khulna. Photo Collage: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 10:47 PM

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) conducted an eviction drive on Tuesday to remove illegal occupants from footpaths and major roads across the city.

The day-long operation was led by KCC Executive Magistrate Kohinur Jahan and targeted several important areas including KDA Ghosh Road, Dakbungalow Baby Stand, Power House Mor, Sher-e-Bangla Road and Nirala.

During the drive, two vendors; Md Kalam and Zubayer Rahman, were fined Tk5,000 and Tk2,000 respectively for illegally occupying the footpath near K road–station road junction to sell shoes and sandals. The fines were collected on the spot.

Illegal structures were also removed from various roadways and adjacent footpaths as part of the campaign to restore public space and ensure pedestrian safety.

Members of Metropolitan Police and KCC Estate Officer Gazi Salauddin assisted in the operation.

Officials confirmed that such eviction drives will continue in the interest of public welfare.

Topics:

KhulnaKhulna City Corporation (KCC)
Read More

Target set to vaccinate over 600,000 children against typhoid in Khulna

Man killed by son, daughter-in-law over loan dispute in Khulna

Youth shot dead while asleep through window in Khulna

Khulna lights up for 980 mandaps for Durga Puja

Kuet suspends 5 students over harassment of faculty members

Eviction halted in Khulna colony after clashes, 30 injured

Latest News

800-year-old Shankar Pasha Mosque in Habiganj needs renovation

3-day Probarona Purnima concludes with chariot immersion

Fisheries officers, Coast Guard attacked by fishermen in Barisal 

Summer bean farming gaining popularity in Rajshahi region

Joan Kennedy, former wife of senator Ted Kennedy, dies at 89

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x