KCC conducts eviction drive to clear footpaths in Khulna

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) conducted an eviction drive on Tuesday to remove illegal occupants from footpaths and major roads across the city.

The day-long operation was led by KCC Executive Magistrate Kohinur Jahan and targeted several important areas including KDA Ghosh Road, Dakbungalow Baby Stand, Power House Mor, Sher-e-Bangla Road and Nirala.

During the drive, two vendors; Md Kalam and Zubayer Rahman, were fined Tk5,000 and Tk2,000 respectively for illegally occupying the footpath near K road–station road junction to sell shoes and sandals. The fines were collected on the spot.

Illegal structures were also removed from various roadways and adjacent footpaths as part of the campaign to restore public space and ensure pedestrian safety.

Members of Metropolitan Police and KCC Estate Officer Gazi Salauddin assisted in the operation.

Officials confirmed that such eviction drives will continue in the interest of public welfare.