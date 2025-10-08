Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Cucsu polls: Chhatra Dal promises enhanced safety, health, and opportunities for female students

The manifesto pledges to appoint female medical officers and counsellors and set up a women’s corner in the medical centre

Chhatra Dal panel announces its manifesto for the upcoming Chittagong University Central Students’ Union and hall union elections, pledging initiatives to improve female student welfare, healthcare, and campus facilities. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 09:16 PM

In a bid to ensure the safety and well-being of female students, the Chhatra Dal panel contesting the upcoming Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections has pledged several progressive initiatives, including the installation of subsidized sanitary pad vending machines in every female dormitory.

The manifesto was announced at a press briefing held at 3pm in front of "Buddhijibi Chattar" on the campus. Vice-president (VP) candidate Sajjad Hossain Hridoy presented the panel's commitments.

The manifesto also promises the appointment of female medical officers and psychological counsellors, as well as the establishment of a dedicated women’s corner in the medical center.

Additional facilities such as on-campus pharmacies, supermarkets, gyms, and indoor gaming spaces will also be set up in female halls, alongside designated prayer spaces for women in the university mosques.

To improve campus transportation, the panel announced plans to increase the number of shuttle train bogies and trips, introduce air-conditioned coaches, and launch a special bus service and e-car system.

A mobile app will also be developed to track shuttle trains, buses, and e-cars in real time, enabling students to access transport information instantly.

In terms of healthcare services, the Chhatra Dal panel has pledged to upgrade the existing medical center into a 100-bed hospital with round-the-clock doctor and ambulance services.

Other commitments include establishing a blood bank, introducing student health insurance, strengthening mental health services, setting up campus pharmacies, and maintaining first-aid boxes. The panel also promised to implement a “Zero Plastic Campus” initiative.

To promote cultural and sporting activities, the manifesto includes plans to establish a research center dedicated to the Liberation War, the Language Movement, and the mass uprisings of Bangladesh. Inter-departmental and inter-hall sports tournaments, a modern swimming pool, and a central gymnasium are also part of the proposed initiatives.

For career development, the panel pledged on-campus hourly job opportunities, student loans, alumni-funded scholarships, job fairs, startup support, and skill development training programs. It also plans to introduce a language club to promote foreign language learning and to organize science-based competitions to encourage innovation.

Chhatra Dal’s general secretary candidate, Md Shafayet Hossain and other panel members were present at the press conference, along with central leaders including Nasir Uddin, the organization’s central general secretary; CU unit President Alaudin Mohsin; and General Secretary Abdullah Al Noman.

Earlier, on September 18, Chhatra Dal announced its panel for the upcoming Cucsu and hall union elections. From the panel, Philosophy Department student Sajjad Hossain Hridoy will contest for the position of vice-president (VP), while Sports Science Department student Md Shafayet Hossain will run for general secretary (GS).

Topics:

Chhatra DalChittagong University (CU)
