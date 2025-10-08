Two siblings drown in Narail pond

Two siblings drowned in a pond in Kalia upazila of Narail district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were Taslima Khatun, 15, a 10th-grade student at Bardiya Girls’ Secondary School, and her brother Kawsar Sheikh, 8, a 2nd-grade student at Shibanandapur Government Primary School.

According to local sources and family members, the siblings were last seen in the afternoon heading toward the pond area with their neighbour Nahar Begum.

As evening approached and they did not return home, the family began searching for them and recovered the bodies from the pond, said Officer-in-Charge of Naragato thana Ashiqur Rahman.

The children’s mother, Baby Begum, alleged that her children were murdered. “My daughter knew how to swim. They couldn’t have drowned,” she said.

The bodies were sent to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed.