Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Two siblings drown in Narail pond

The children’s mother, Baby Begum, alleged that her children were murdered

Map of Narail. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 01:03 PM

Two siblings drowned in a pond in Kalia upazila of Narail district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were Taslima Khatun, 15, a 10th-grade student at Bardiya Girls’ Secondary School, and her brother Kawsar Sheikh, 8, a 2nd-grade student at Shibanandapur Government Primary School.

According to local sources and family members, the siblings were last seen in the afternoon heading toward the pond area with their neighbour Nahar Begum.

As evening approached and they did not return home, the family began searching for them and recovered the bodies from the pond, said Officer-in-Charge of Naragato thana Ashiqur Rahman.

The children’s mother, Baby Begum, alleged that her children were murdered. “My daughter knew how to swim. They couldn’t have drowned,” she said.

The bodies were sent to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed.

Topics:

Narail
Read More

Par Bishnupur residents in Narail fall victim to riverbank erosion

Off-season watermelon farming brings bumper gains to Narail farmers

Cop among 3 killed in Jessore road crash

2 minor cousins drown in pond in Narail

Road collapse in Narail severely disrupts transport; Locals in distress

Sheikh Russel Bridge is renamed in Narail

Latest News

Bridge approach collapse severs communication for 100,000 in Tangail

Bus accident kills Hefazat leader, protesters block highways in Chittagong

Dhaka's air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups

Light to moderate rain likely at few places over country

Fahima warns World Cup rivals they're no easy-beats

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x