Media urged to ensure success of typhoid vaccination campaign 

Speakers at a consultation meeting with media workers in Rajshahi on Tuesday opined that creating mass awareness was crucial to make the upcoming typhoid vaccination campaign a success.

Mass media can play a vital role in this regard, they said at the meeting ahead of the typhoid vaccination campaign, scheduled to begin on October 12, at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner (DC) office.

At the meeting, Director General of the Department of Mass Communication Faizul Haque said: "Online registration is mandatory for the vaccine. So, the media can raise public awareness particularly the guardians of the targeted children to make the registration a grand success."

He further said that there are no significant side effects of the vaccine.

"We have to remain alert so that no one can create confusion in this regard," he added.

During her keynote presentation, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mahbuba Khatun gave an illustration on the campaign.

She said the campaign is planned to run for 18 working days, with initial doses to 3,83,297 children at schools from October 12 to 30 and subsequent doses to 1,80,826 children in EPI centres from November 1 to 13.

Like other parts of the country, the Rajshahi district will begin the typhoid vaccination campaign on October 12, targeting 5,64,123 children aged between 9 months and under 16 years.

The campaign, under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), will roll out in two phases: First through school-based camps for 10 working days, followed by eight days at EPI centres for children who miss the school campaign.

Parents can register online using a 17-digit birth registration number to obtain a vaccine card; those without birth certificates can register with a parent's mobile number and receive written proof of vaccination.

The single-dose injectable typhoid conjugate vaccine, supplied by Gavi, provides protection for 3 to 7 years and is proven safety with no major side effects.

The health official urged parents to take advantage of this free government initiative to protect their children from typhoid, a disease linked to poor sanitation and unsafe water.

With DC Afia Akhter in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Additional DC Mohinul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Helena Akter, Coordinator of World Health Organization Dr Abdul Matin and Deputy Principal Information Officer Muhammad Towhiduzzaman.