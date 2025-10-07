Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Satkhira man held over blasphemy case

Police said the accused Sohag posted on Facebook claiming to kick the Quran and insult Islam

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 11:35 PM

A young man, Sohag, 25, was publicly beaten in Debhata upazila after posting statements on Facebook insulting the holy Quran.

Later, he was arrested and a blasphemy case was filed against him by Debhata police.

The incident took place on Monday after noon prayers at Sohag’s home near Puspakati West Para Jame Mosque in Kuliya Union.

According to police, Sohag posted on Facebook claiming he kicked the Quran and criticized Islam.

Local religious leaders and residents visited his home, asking him to apologize. But, Sohag reportedly verbally abused and threatened them.

The post quickly went viral and by 2pm, a large crowd gathered at his home, attacking him.

Concerned for his safety, Debhata police station Officer-in-Charge Golam Kibria Hasan sent officers to rescue and arrest him.

OC Hasan said: “A blasphemy case is underway against Sohag.”

Blasphemy
