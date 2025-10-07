Satkhira man held over blasphemy case

A young man, Sohag, 25, was publicly beaten in Debhata upazila after posting statements on Facebook insulting the holy Quran.

Later, he was arrested and a blasphemy case was filed against him by Debhata police.

The incident took place on Monday after noon prayers at Sohag’s home near Puspakati West Para Jame Mosque in Kuliya Union.

According to police, Sohag posted on Facebook claiming he kicked the Quran and criticized Islam.

Local religious leaders and residents visited his home, asking him to apologize. But, Sohag reportedly verbally abused and threatened them.

The post quickly went viral and by 2pm, a large crowd gathered at his home, attacking him.

Concerned for his safety, Debhata police station Officer-in-Charge Golam Kibria Hasan sent officers to rescue and arrest him.

OC Hasan said: “A blasphemy case is underway against Sohag.”