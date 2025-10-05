Hindu Mohajot Natore unit president found dead

Advocate Bhaskar Bagchi, president of the Natore District Hindu Mohajot, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night.

Around 8:45 pm, his son, Tirtho Bagchi, found him unconscious at their home in the Lalbazar area and took him to Natore Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Dr Ismail Hossain of the hospital’s emergency department confirmed the death after examination, saying there were marks on his neck.

Hearing the news, police and local Hindu community leaders rushed to the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ifthekhar Alam said: "It initially appears to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report.”

Bhaskar Bagchi was a lawyer by profession, practicing tax law.