Awami League leader snatched from police custody by relatives in Bogra

An Awami League leader was snatched from police custody on Saturday night along with handcuffs in Chak-Bhola Kha area of Shibganj upazila of Bogra on Saturday night.

According to sources, Rizzakul Islam Raju, former vice-chairman of Shibganj upazila parishad and the upazila Awami League’s organizing secretary, had gone to attend his cousin’s wedding ceremony at his native village.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team went to the location to arrest him.

Under the leadership of Sub-Inspector (SI) Al Mamun from Shibganj police station, Raju was arrested and handcuffed.

However, while police were escorting him back to the station, several hundred of his relatives attacked the police and managed to snatch Raju away, despite his being in handcuffs.

Three police officers were injured in the clash.

Rizzakul Islam Raju is reportedly accused in 16 cases, including murder, attempted murder, and sabotage.

He had been absconding since August 5, following the fall of the Awami League government.

During a visit to the area, multiple police teams were seen conducting operations to rearrest the fugitive leader.

Shibganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahinuzzaman Shaheen said that when Rizzakul Islam was arrested, local people and Awami League workers and supporters attacked the police and kidnapped him. Raids have been conducted at various places to arrest the accused.