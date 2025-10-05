Two journalists attacked while reporting in Chittagong

Two journalists came under attack while covering a story in the Jangal Salimpur Olinagar area of Salimpur union under Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong on Sunday.

The victims — Ekhon Television’s Chittagong Bureau Chief and Special Correspondent Hossain Ziad and cameraman Md Parvez — sustained serious injuries during the assault.

Md Parvez described the attack: “They attacked us with weapons and sticks. They snatched our mobile phones and wallets and smashed our camera. Later, they tried to force us into an autorickshaw. We somehow managed to escape in a bloodied state.”

According to Hossain Ziad, the journalists were following up on a story of a clash that left a man dead on Saturday between two local criminal groups — one led by Yasin and the other by Rokon and Gafur. “Around 30 to 40 people armed with local weapons attacked us when we went there on Sunday to report,” he said.

Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukder of the district police, who was on duty at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said both journalists were brought to the hospital around noon. Ziad, who sustained a head injury, was admitted to ward 28 of the neurosurgery department, while Parvez received treatment at the casualty department.

The Chittagong Metropolitan Union of Journalists (CMUJ) and other journalist organizations condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. In a statement, CMUJ leaders said: “While performing their professional duties on Sunday, Ekhon TV’s Chittagong Bureau Chief Hossain Ziad and cameraman Parvez were attacked. Their camera was vandalized, and wallets containing money and credit cards were snatched. We strongly condemn the attack and demand that the perpetrators be apprehended within 24 hours.”