Section 144 withdrawn in Khagrachhari following blockade end

The administration lifted Section 144 in Khagrachhari following the withdrawal of a blockade by the Jumma Chhatra Janata.

A notice sent to the media on Saturday, signed by Guimara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Irin Akhter, stated that the restriction, in place since September 27, would be lifted from 5am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker announced that Section 144 in Khagrachhari Sadar municipality and surrounding areas would be withdrawn from 6am on the same day.

The Jumma Chhatra Janata had called off its blockade on Friday, which had initially been relaxed until Sunday. Khagrachhari Superintendent of Police Arefin Jewel confirmed the development.

The blockades and demonstrations, held for nearly two weeks in protest of the alleged rape of a schoolgirl in the Singinala area of Khagrachhari town, had claimed three lives.