Awami League leader arrested over stone looting in Sylhet’s Sadapathor

He has 17 cases against him, including murder, illegal weapons possession, among others, says police

Police have arrested Kazi Abdul Wadud Alfu, in connection to the Sada Pathor loot case in Companiganj, Sylhet. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 10:25 PM

Police have arrested Kazi Abdul Wadud Alfu, senior vice president of the Companiganj Upazila Awami League and chairman of Telikhal Union Parishad, in connection with a case filed over stone looting at Sadapathor area at Bholaganj of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet.

Alfu was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon from his office in the upazila sadar, said Md Ratan Sheikh, officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station.

He has 17 cases against him, including murder, illegal weapons possession, attacks on the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and looting of sand and stones. Police said operations were ongoing to arrest his accomplices.

The looting at Sadapathor took place in the first half of August. Following the incident, Shahabuddin, president of the upazila BNP, was suspended from his post and is currently in jail.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was investigating the case, while the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had submitted a preliminary investigation report against 42 individuals.

Topics:

SylhetAnti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Criminal Investigation Department (CID)
