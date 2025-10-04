Awami League leader arrested over stone looting in Sylhet’s Sadapathor

Police have arrested Kazi Abdul Wadud Alfu, senior vice president of the Companiganj Upazila Awami League and chairman of Telikhal Union Parishad, in connection with a case filed over stone looting at Sadapathor area at Bholaganj of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet.

Alfu was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon from his office in the upazila sadar, said Md Ratan Sheikh, officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station.

He has 17 cases against him, including murder, illegal weapons possession, attacks on the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and looting of sand and stones. Police said operations were ongoing to arrest his accomplices.

The looting at Sadapathor took place in the first half of August. Following the incident, Shahabuddin, president of the upazila BNP, was suspended from his post and is currently in jail.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was investigating the case, while the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had submitted a preliminary investigation report against 42 individuals.