Jumma Chhatra Janata fully withdraws blockade in Khagrachhari

Jumma Chhatra Janata has lifted the blockade that was suspended in Khagrachhari.

In a statement issued on their Facebook page on Saturday morning, the organization announced the lifting of the blockade, expressing optimism that the local administration would accept their 8-point demands.

The statement said the decision came following the second round of meetings with the district administration.

They also requested the administration to implement their demands at the earliest.

Abdul Baten Mridha, officer-in-charge of Khagrachhari Sadar police station, said that with the blockade lifted, vehicular movement has resumed and shops have reopened, restoring normal life.

Since September 23, Jumma Chhatra Janata had been staging demonstrations including processions, meetings, rallies and blockades, demanding exemplary punishment for the alleged rape of an adolescent girl and the arrest of the rapists.