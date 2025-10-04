Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj, authorities said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Monimohon Biswas, 65, son of late Lokhon Biswas of Malenga village under Ulpur union of Gopalganj Sadar upazila, and Dulal Sheikh, 28, son of Badsha Sheikh of Ghosherchar Uttarpara in Gopalganj.

Dulal had completed his studies and was preparing for the BCS exam for employment.

The two accidents occurred on Friday afternoon near the town’s Kachabazar Bridge and on Saturday morning around 7am at Ulpur on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat regional highway in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Molla Mohammad Afzal Hossain, sub-inspector of Boultoli Police Outpost in Gopalganj Sadar upazila, said a passenger bus of Rajib Paribahan coming from Khulna and heading towards Barishal hit Monimohon Biswas while he was crossing the road at Ulpur.

He was critically injured and locals rescued him, taking him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where duty doctor Bichitra Kumar Biswas declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman, said Dulal Sheikh was on his way home in Ghosherchar from the town’s launch terminal by motorcycle.

When he reached near Kachabazar Bridge, his motorcycle collided head-on with a private car coming from the opposite direction.

He was seriously injured, and locals rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Dhaka but died on the way at night.

Besides, the driver of a brick-laden trolley was injured after it lost control and fell into a ditch in front of the fertilizer warehouse in Gobra on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road.

The information was confirmed by Gopalganj Sadar Police Station OC Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman.