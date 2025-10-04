Saturday, October 04, 2025

4km roads in need of repair in Kulaura

  • Robir Bazar-Karmdha road has many potholes causing frequent accidents
  • Robir Bazar covers about two kilometres in Prithimpasha Union
Potholes have formed on the Robir Bazar-Karmdha road in Kulaura of Moulvibazar, making it unfit for movement. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 09:32 AM

Four-kilometre of Robir Bazar-Karmdha road in Kulaura of Moulvibazar has developed numerous small and big potholes raising the number of accidents and adding to commuters' woes.

Robir Bazar in Prithimpasha Union of Kulaura Upazila of Moulvibazar covers an area of ​​about two kilometres. People from six unions of the upazila buy and sell daily necessities in the bazar.

There are more than 1,500 shops, banks, and insurance company offices. Due to lack of drainage system in the market, the roads are in a bad condition with potholes. This is causing suffering to buyers, traders, and the common people.

According to locals, Robir Bazar is after Kulaura Municipality in terms of size, location, and revenue.

Robir  Bazar is located at the meeting point of six unions  - Rautgaon, Prithimpasha, Karmadha, Tilagaon, Hajipur, and Sharifpur. People have to come to the upazila headquarters through this market. Market day is held in the bazar two days a week. Apart from that, shops and institutions are open every day.

The largest and traditional mosque of the district is also located in this market. Thousands of devotees gather here every Friday. However, due to the lack of drainage system and narrow roads in the market, devotees suffer. Apart from this, there is no limit to the suffering of patients coming to multiple diagnostic centers and Prithimpasha Union Health Center.

Masuk Ahmed and Abdul Khaliq of  Robirbazar Traders' Association said that due to the lack of drains, the water in the market is not easily drained. As a result, the waterlogging that occurs in the market during the rains does not reduce easily. An unbearable situation is created in the market due to water and mud. In the meantime, large potholes have formed on the East Robirbazar-Karmdha road, making it unfit for movement.

Kulaura Prithimpasha Union Chairman Md Jimiur Rahman Chowdhury said that the suffering of the traders of Robir Bazar is extreme. He discussed the problem in the coordination meeting of the upazila council. The upazila engineer has been requested to take up the project for road renovation and drain construction quickly.

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Kulaura Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Shariful Haque said, a proposal has been sent to the concerned department for renovation of Robir Bazar-Karmdha Union Road.

