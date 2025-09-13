Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Press Council chairman: Financial protection for journalists urgently needed

Without securing the dignity of journalists, it is impossible to establish the media as the fourth pillar of the state, he says

The Chairman of the Bangladesh Press Council, Justice AKM Abdul Hakim, addresses a training workshop on “Preventing unethical journalism and ensuring objective reporting” at the Moulvibazar Circuit House auditorium on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 07:03 PM

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice AKM Abdul Hakim, has emphasized the need to ensure financial security for journalists, noting that many leave their organizations empty-handed despite lifelong service.

Some do not even have appointment letters, and others work without pay, he said on Saturday at a training workshop titled “Preventing Unethical Journalism and Ensuring Objective Reporting” at the Moulvibazar Circuit House auditorium.

“Unethical journalism is not new. It dates back to the 19th century, with the first instance in the United States in 1890. Without securing the dignity of journalists, it is impossible to establish the media as the fourth pillar of the state,” he said.

He stressed that journalism should remain above partisan politics and urged the media to avoid promoting personal or institutional opinions in reporting.

On divisions within the journalistic community, Justice Hakim said multiple press clubs exist in many districts—eight in Sylhet, 18 in Jessore, and seven in Sunamganj—while Moulvibazar is an exception. “A press club is meant to be a social organization where journalists can meet, exchange ideas, and build solidarity,” he added.

He also cautioned that membership in press clubs is not mandatory for practicing journalism, and excessive fragmentation undermines professionalism. “Journalists should focus on their profession and develop their skills and knowledge,” he said.

Press Council Secretary (Deputy Secretary) Abdus Sabur, serving as a resource person, highlighted the importance of adhering to the Press Council’s code of conduct to ensure objective reporting. The workshop was attended by 40 journalists.

Topics:

JournalismMoulavibazar
Read More

Rare Japanese honour for Bangladeshi journalist Monzurul Huq

Ali Riaz: Political commitment to media reform is the real reform

DRU demands implementation of wage board, 2-day weekly holiday

Khasru: BNP pledges commission to ensure fair journalism

Workshop on Defence Journalism held in Cox’s Bazar

Deputy press secretary: Situation to be stabilized at any cost before polls

Latest News

Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and 'enjoy' Asia Cup clash

Farida warns of indiscriminate use of antibiotics in livestock

Chinese Embassy introduces new visa application guidelines

Mohammedan, Kings drawn in same Federation Cup group

Additional IGP Rezaul Karim joins as ATU chief

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x