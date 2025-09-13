Press Council chairman: Financial protection for journalists urgently needed

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice AKM Abdul Hakim, has emphasized the need to ensure financial security for journalists, noting that many leave their organizations empty-handed despite lifelong service.

Some do not even have appointment letters, and others work without pay, he said on Saturday at a training workshop titled “Preventing Unethical Journalism and Ensuring Objective Reporting” at the Moulvibazar Circuit House auditorium.

“Unethical journalism is not new. It dates back to the 19th century, with the first instance in the United States in 1890. Without securing the dignity of journalists, it is impossible to establish the media as the fourth pillar of the state,” he said.

He stressed that journalism should remain above partisan politics and urged the media to avoid promoting personal or institutional opinions in reporting.

On divisions within the journalistic community, Justice Hakim said multiple press clubs exist in many districts—eight in Sylhet, 18 in Jessore, and seven in Sunamganj—while Moulvibazar is an exception. “A press club is meant to be a social organization where journalists can meet, exchange ideas, and build solidarity,” he added.

He also cautioned that membership in press clubs is not mandatory for practicing journalism, and excessive fragmentation undermines professionalism. “Journalists should focus on their profession and develop their skills and knowledge,” he said.

Press Council Secretary (Deputy Secretary) Abdus Sabur, serving as a resource person, highlighted the importance of adhering to the Press Council’s code of conduct to ensure objective reporting. The workshop was attended by 40 journalists.