‘Rang Bilash' sugarcane cultivation in Natore reaps rich profits

The cultivation of “Rang Bilash” sugarcane, renowned for its captivating colour and abundant juice, is proving to be a highly profitable agricultural venture in Natore district.

Officials predict this chewing variety of sugarcane is poised to become one of the area's main cash crops in the near future, consolidating the financial position of local farmers.

This season, 109 hectares of land across the district were dedicated to “Rang Bilash” cultivation, yielding an estimated 1,050 tons of juice.

The production is concentrated primarily in the Chalan Beel-dominated upazilas, suggesting that the soil, water and climate of Chalan Beel are suitable for this crop.

The Chalan Beel region's three main growing upazilas are Baraigram, Gurudaspur and Singra.

Baraigram led the cultivation, dedicating the highest acreage at 61 hectares, followed by Gurudaspur with 45 hectares and Singra with three hectares.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) is providing necessary advice to farmers to expand this promising cash crop.

Md Habibul Islam Khan, DAE deputy director, confirmed that farmers in the Chalan Beel area are benefiting significantly from “Rang Bilash” sugarcane cultivation.

Sajib Al Maruf, the Baraigram upazila agriculture officer, said that growing this specific variety is helping to consolidate the financial stability of farmers in his upazila.

Golam Rasul, a veteran farmer from Mahishbhanga village in Baraigram who has cultivated “Rang Bilash” for the past 30 years, said that he cultivated sugarcane on three bighas of land this year and sold the cane from two bighas for Tk4 lakh.

Rasul noted that sugarcane remains in the field year-round and requires continuous care, including monitoring for fungal attacks.

He is already preparing for the next season, having developed 1,000 seedlings in seedbeds.

Farmer Rabiul Karim explained that after planting the sugarcane seedlings, they plant either garlic or onion as a companion crop.

This strategy is extremely lucrative, as the income generated by the companion crops covers the entire cost of sugarcane cultivation. Consequently, the entire sales value of the sugarcane becomes profit.

The deputy assistant agricultural officer for the Banpara Agricultural Block, Selim Reza, emphasized that this highly profitable method allows local farmers to easily benefit.

He noted that 300 bighas of “Rang Bilash” were cultivated in his block this season.