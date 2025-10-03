Friday, October 03, 2025

Body of missing fisherman washes ashore in Telnaf

The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, police say

File image of fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 06:58 PM

The body of a missing fisherman was recovered after it washed ashore with the tide at Gholar Char on Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, early Friday.

Local Subrang Union Parishad member Abdul Mannan confirmed the recovery.

The deceased was identified as Zubair, 30, son of Nur Mohammad from the Boro Habibpara area of Teknaf Sadar Union.

His elder brother, Ishaq, 32, said Zubair had gone fishing on Monday with nine others on a trawler owned by Akhtar Hossain of Nazirpara. “Three days later, nine fishermen returned from the sea, but my brother remained missing,” he said.

Ishaq added, “Since their return, the others have gone into hiding. If they did not kill my brother, why would they be absconding? I demand justice for my brother’s murder.”

Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Zayed Md Nazmun Nur said a police team recovered the body after being informed by local fishermen. The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy following the completion of the inquest report.

Topics:

TeknafCox's Bazar
