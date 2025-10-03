Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Three, including child, killed in Gazipur road accident

The truck and the autorickshaw, which were involved in the crash, were seized, say police 

The accident took place around 8am on Friday, in the Deopara intersection area on the Kaliganj-Tongi-Ghorashal road. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 02:15 PM

Three people, including a child, were killed after a truck rammed into a CNG-run autorickshaw in Kaliganj, Gazipur.

The accident took place around 8am on Friday, in the Deopara intersection area of Elshakar under Kaliganj municipality on the Kaliganj-Tongi-Ghorashal road.

Two others from the same family were injured in the accident. Kaliganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alauddin confirmed the matter.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Rasel Mia of Kaliganj police station said a truck loaded with brick chips, coming from Ghorashal in Narsingdi, crushed a Narsingdi-bound passenger autorickshaw, killing two passengers on the spot. The other victim died after reaching the hospital. 

The deceased were identified as Oliullah, 40, son of Nurul Haque of Dashdona village in Monohardi upazila of Narsingdi; Abu Taleb, 27, son of late Shukkur Mahmud of Paglipur village in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh; and four-year-old Tanim, son of Hafizur Rahman of Sirajganj.

Tanim was taken to a private hospital in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

The injured were identified as Hafizur Rahman, 40, and his wife, Salma Begum, 35. They were travelling from Safipur in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur to Narsingdi in the autorickshaw via the Kaliganj-Tongi-Ghorashal road.

Sub-Inspector Maksudul Kabir Nakib of Kaliganj police station said the injured were first taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College in Gazipur for better treatment.

OC Alauddin said the drum truck and the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident were seized and legal procedures are underway.

Topics:

Road AccidentGazipur
Read More

Two children missing as boat capsizes during idol immersion in Turag River

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old in Gazipur

200 birds killed in Gazipur market fire

Rickshaw puller dies after being hit by car in Hatirjheel

4 die in separate road accidents in Gazipur

2 killed in Natore road crashes

Latest News

Man killed by son, daughter-in-law over loan dispute in Khulna

Islami Bank’s official Facebook page hacked

Condolences pour in for Language Movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq

Bus set on fire in Mirpur

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x