Three, including child, killed in Gazipur road accident

Three people, including a child, were killed after a truck rammed into a CNG-run autorickshaw in Kaliganj, Gazipur.

The accident took place around 8am on Friday, in the Deopara intersection area of Elshakar under Kaliganj municipality on the Kaliganj-Tongi-Ghorashal road.

Two others from the same family were injured in the accident. Kaliganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alauddin confirmed the matter.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Rasel Mia of Kaliganj police station said a truck loaded with brick chips, coming from Ghorashal in Narsingdi, crushed a Narsingdi-bound passenger autorickshaw, killing two passengers on the spot. The other victim died after reaching the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Oliullah, 40, son of Nurul Haque of Dashdona village in Monohardi upazila of Narsingdi; Abu Taleb, 27, son of late Shukkur Mahmud of Paglipur village in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh; and four-year-old Tanim, son of Hafizur Rahman of Sirajganj.

Tanim was taken to a private hospital in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

The injured were identified as Hafizur Rahman, 40, and his wife, Salma Begum, 35. They were travelling from Safipur in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur to Narsingdi in the autorickshaw via the Kaliganj-Tongi-Ghorashal road.

Sub-Inspector Maksudul Kabir Nakib of Kaliganj police station said the injured were first taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College in Gazipur for better treatment.

OC Alauddin said the drum truck and the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident were seized and legal procedures are underway.