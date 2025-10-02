Cox’s Bazar buzzes with tourists despite rain; security tightened

The Sharadiya Durga Puja holiday, the largest Hindu celebration, has turned Cox’s Bazar into a bustling hub of tourists during the four-day holiday despite intermittent rainfall.

Local administration and law enforcement personnel have deployed adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the visiting tourists.

All rooms in hotels, motels, and resorts across Cox’s Bazar have already been booked, ensuring that a large number of visitors will remain in the area until Saturday.

Tourism officials report that over 90% of rooms in more than 500 hotels, motels, and resorts in the city have been reserved in advance.

Holidays traditionally draw large numbers of visitors to Cox’s Bazar and this year has been no exception.

During the Sharadiya Durga Puja holiday, a large number of tourists have flocked to experience the unmatched beauty of Cox’s Bazar’s hills, rivers, and sea.

The continuous flow of visitors over the extended holiday has turned the city into a lively festival hub. With the addition of the weekend to the two-day Durga Puja break, the four-day holiday has further boosted tourist activity.

Beyond the main sea beach, popular spots such as Marine Drive, Himchhari Waterfall, the rocky shores of Inani and Patuar Tek, Adinath Temple in Maheshkhali, Ramu Buddhist Vihara, Dulahazara Bangabandhu Safari Park, and the city’s Burmese Market have all seen heavy footfall.

On the very first day of the holiday, the beaches were packed with visitors eager for a break from daily routines and the rejuvenating touch of the ocean.

Tourist couples, including Suborna and Ripon, shared that they visit Cox’s Bazar every year during the Durga Puja holiday. They noted that the city hosts the country’s largest idol immersion ceremony, and witnessing it amid millions of people brings both joy and a sense of solemnity. Despite rainfall since the previous day, they said their enjoyment remained undiminished.

Soma Chowdhury, visiting the rocky Inani Beach, added: “The Durga Puja holiday is not only for Hindu devotees; people of all religions have the opportunity to enjoy the break. Accordingly, we too have come with family and relatives and will stay until Saturday night.”

Highlighting the large crowd at the beaches, Parvez Alam, an employee of a private organization, noted: “Touring Cox’s Bazar during the rainy season is truly remarkable. Traveling from the city along Marine Drive to resorts in Inani or Patuaer Tek offers additional delight. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere and scenic beauty, one can truly lose oneself in nature.”

Tourism business operators, including hotel, motel, and resort owners, have reported that the combination of the Durga Puja and weekend holidays has resulted in full booking of accommodations.

Abdullah Khan, a member of the Cox’s Bazar Hotel, Motel, Resort, and Guest House Owners Association, stated: “The number of tourists this holiday has broken previous records, bringing great satisfaction to business owners. All types of hotels, motels, and resorts are fully occupied.”

Abu Taleb, manager of The Cox Two Hotel, said: “We had hoped that hotel bookings would improve during this government-declared holiday, and our expectation has been fulfilled. The large influx of tourists has ensured profitability for hotel owners.”

Moukhim Khan, general secretary of the Cox’s Bazar Kolatoli Marine Drive Hotel and Motel Owners Association, also commented on the situation.

To ensure safety and prevent harassment of the large number of visitors during the continuous holidays, Apple Mahmud, additional deputy inspector general of the Cox’s Bazar Tourist Police, confirmed that a sufficient number of police officers have been deployed.

Uniformed personnel are stationed at key points within the tourism zone, and operations are underway at identified spots to prevent theft and snatching. In addition to the Tourist Police, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and district police are actively patrolling, while mobile courts under the coordination of magistrates are also functioning. Collectively, these measures aim to provide a secure environment for tourists, he added.

Due to the four-day holiday, demand for tickets on the Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar railway route has surged. In response, the railway authorities have introduced a pair of trains under the name ‘Tourist Express’ from Tuesday night until Saturday.