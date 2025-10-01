3 die as boat capsizes in Kaptai Lake

Three people, including two children, died after a boat capsized in Kaptai Lake during a sudden storm in Longadu upazila of Rangamati district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Asia Akter, 40, Rana, 7, and Masum, 5.

Ferdous Wahid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Longadu Police Station, confirmed the incident.

According to locals, five people—two women, two children, and a man—were travelling in a small fishing boat from Gulsakhali to the Mainimukh FIDC area when the storm hit. The boat overturned, throwing all five into the water.

Two passengers managed to swim ashore, while three others went missing. Locals recovered the body of one child soon after the incident.

On Wednesday, divers retrieved the bodies of Asia Akter and Masum.

Sources said the group had gone to visit relatives in Gulsakhali earlier in the day and were returning when they were caught in the storm.