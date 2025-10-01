Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
200 birds killed in Gazipur market fire

Shop owners estimated the total loss from the fire at around Tk40 lakh

Flames engulf shops at Kapasia Bazar in Gazipur district during a fire on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 04:49 PM

At least 200 birds of various species were killed in a fire that broke out at Kapasia Bazar in Gazipur district on Wednesday.

Mahfuz Islam, in charge of Kapasia fire service, said the fire started around 10:15am in one shop and quickly spread to four neighbouring shops.

“Two firefighting units rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control within half an hour,” he added.

Shop owners estimated the total loss from the fire at around Tk40 lakh.

Barendra Mandal, a bird trader affected by the incident, said the fire claimed 200 birds, including cockatiels, parrots, pigeons, doves and other species.

Besides, bird feed worth approximately Tk2 lakh was destroyed in the blaze, he said.

Topics:

FireGazipur
