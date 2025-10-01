Sharmeen: All religious festivals will be fearless, joyful in New Bangladesh

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid has said all religious festivals in New Bangladesh will be celebrated in a fearless and joyful atmosphere.



She said this while visiting the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Old Dhaka on Tuesday.



The adviser called on people of all religions, castes, and tribes to fulfil their human responsibilities to complete the Sharadiya Durga Puja by maintaining religious harmony and amity.



She has called for special attention to the safety of women and children.



The Adviser said that if citizens cooperate with the authorities by providing information to deal with any unpleasant situation, it will be possible to take quick action.

While talking to the devotees participating in the puja at the temple, they said the puja is being held peacefully, and they are able to celebrate the religious festival with devotion.



Sharmeen Murshid said that a "help desk" has been opened at each puja mandap under the initiative of the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.



Speaking on the occasion, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder said the Durga Puja is not just a religious festival; it is a symbol of harmony and camaraderie in society.



He reiterated the commitment of citizens of all religions, castes, and tribes to live together and move forward on the path of development.



A total of 1,64,524 people, with 1,63,877 people from the Ministry of Social Welfare and 9,353 from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, are working to ensure the smooth completion of Durga Puja across the country.



In case of emergency, anyone can call over toll-free hotline 1098 of the Ministry of Social Welfare and the hotline 109 of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, which are open round the clock.



In addition, the control room numbers have been kept active: 1081 8211763, 01920 950152, 0174 9819422, 01711059807, 01958193241.